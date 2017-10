ಹಲ್ಲು, ಉಗುರಿನ ಆಸೆಗೆ ಚಿರತೆಯ ರುಂಡ ಕತ್ತರಿಸಿದ ದುಷ್ಕರ್ಮಿಗಳು

Hubballi

ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Miscreants sever head of Leopard in forest near Haveri. They might have done this to sell the nails and teeth of Leopard. The incident happened in a forest near Katenahalli in Byadagi taluk.