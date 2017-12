ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕರ ನಡೆ ಖಂಡಿಸಿ ಡಿ. 27ರಂದು ಉತ್ತರ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಬಂದ್

Hubballi

ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Mahadayi River Water Sharing Dispute - Farmers on protest have given North Karnataka Bandh call on Wednesday 27th Dec 2017. The agitators complain that former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa has cheated them by giving false assurance that River Water will reach parched districts of North Karnataka region