'ಜನಾರ್ದನ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆ ಹೈಕಮಾಂಡ್ ಗೆ ಬಿಟ್ಟಿದ್ದು'

Hubballi

ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

BJP leader Janardana Reddy Congress joining decision left high command, says minister Santosh Lad in Hubballi on Thursday. He answered to media about Suresh Babu Congress joining rumor also.