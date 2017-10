ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಧೈರ್ಯವಿದ್ದರೆ ಭ್ರಷ್ಟಾಚಾರ ಪ್ರಕರಣ ಸಿಬಿಐಗೆ ಒಪ್ಪಿಸಲಿ: ಜೋಶಿ

Hubballi

ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

If Karnataka state congress government has courage then it should submitt all corruption charges against the government to CBI, BJP Mp from Dharwad Prahlad Joshi told to media in Hubballi.