ಹಬ್ಬದ ದಿನವೇ ಬಿ.ಜೆ.ಪಿ ಮುಖಂಡನ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸೂತಕ

Hubballi

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

A 24-year-old youngster Ravi Korrapati son of BJP leader Lakshman Korrapati was killed after he was electrocuted while he was holding banner near a electric pole near Janata quarters, Hubballi.