ಮಾ.21ರ ತನಕ ರೋಹಿಣಿ ಸಿಂಧೂರಿ ವರ್ಗಾವಣೆ ಇಲ್ಲ

Hassan

Gururaj

English summary

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on March 13, 2018 reserved its orders in transfer of Hassan Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri. On March 8 Rohini Sindhuri posted as commissioner of employment and training in Bengaluru. Rohini Sindhuri will continue as Hassan DC till March 21, 2018.