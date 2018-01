ಪ್ರದ್ಯುಮ್ನ ಹತ್ಯೆ: ಆರೋಪಿಯ ನ್ಯಾಯಾಂಗ ಬಂಧನ ವಿಸ್ತರಣೆ

Gurgaon

Trupti Hegde

English summary

The judicial custody of the accused in the Pradyuman murder case was extended till February 12 by Gurugram Children's Sessions Court on Jan 30th. The accused, a Class XI student, was arrested by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) last year on the charges of killing Pradyuman Thakur, a Class II student of Gurugram's Ryan International School.