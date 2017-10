ಮೈತುಂಬಿದ ಬೆಣ್ಣೆಹಳ್ಳದಲ್ಲಿ ತೇಲಿಬರುತ್ತಿವೆ ಹೆಣಗಳು

Gadag

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Unidentified body found in Bennehalla. North Karnataka received heavy rain due to rain Bennehalla over flowing. Bennehalla a tributary of the Malaprabha flowing across Haveri, Dharwad and Gadag districts of Karnataka.