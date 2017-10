ಎಸ್ಸೆಸ್ಸೆಲ್ಸಿ ಫೇಲಾದವನ ಬದುಕು 15 ವರ್ಷದಿಂದ ಕಗ್ಗತ್ತಲಲ್ಲಿ

Gadag

ಸುರೇಶ್ ಪಿ ಕಡ್ಲಿಮಟ್ಟಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

It is a story of Sharanappa Siddappa Madara from Gadag district, Rona taluk. He spent 15 years of life in dark. After came to know SSLC results, he become mentally ill. Here is the story of 15 years of struggle.