ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕ ಧರ್ಮ ಸಮಿತಿಗೆ ಆರು ತಿಂಗಳ ಸಮಯ ಕೊಡಲು ಆಗಲ್ಲ: ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ

Dharwad

ಧಾರವಾಡ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

We cannot give 6 months time to Lingayat separate religion committee. It has to decide at the earliest. We will meet CM Siddaramaiah in this regard, said by minister Vinaya Kulakarni in Dharwad.