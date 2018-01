ಎಂಎಂ ಕಲ್ಬುರ್ಗಿ ಹತ್ಯೆ ಪ್ರಕರಣ: ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ ಮೆಟ್ಟಿಲೇರಿದ ಕುಟುಂಬಸ್ಥರು

Dharwad

ಧಾರವಾಡ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Two year after the murder of progressive thinker MM Kalburgi, still accused are not found. CID investigating this case. Meanwhile MM Kalburgi family members filed a writ petition in Supreme court on December 16th, says Kalburgis son Srivijaya in Dharwad.