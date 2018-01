ಧಾರವಾಡ: ರಸ್ತೆ ಅಪಘಾತದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿರಿಯ ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತ ಸಾವು

Dharwad

ಧಾರವಾಡ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

50-year-old Journalist Suresh Jaader killed in bike accident in Sampige colony at Dharwad on January 2. He is working in Samyuktha Karnataka Kannada newspaper in Dharwad.