ಕುಂದಗೋಳದ ಅಲ್ಲಾಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಂಡದ ಮೇಲೆ ಪುಟ್ಟ ಮಕ್ಕಳು

Dharwad

ಧಾರವಾಡ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Different ritual followed in Kundagol, Dharwad district on Muharram. Allapur village people slept their children on heated charcoal. It is the belief of local people that, children's will free from all ill effects.