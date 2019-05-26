  • search
  • Live TV
ಧಾರವಾಡ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ
ನೋಟಿಫಿಕೇಷನ್ ಅನುಮತಿಸಿ  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ಧಾರವಾಡ : ಭೀಕರ ಅಪಘಾತ, ಐವರು ಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಸಾವು

    By
    |

    ಧಾರವಾಡ, ಮೇ 26 : ನವಲಗುಂದ ಬಳಿ ನಡೆದ ಭೀಕರ ರಸ್ತೆ ಅಪಘಾತದಲ್ಲಿ ಐವರು ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಸ್ಥಳಕ್ಕೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿದ್ದು, ಪರಿಶೀಲನೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    ನವಲಗುಂದದ ಅಮರಗೊಳ ಕ್ರಾಸ್‌ ಬಳಿ ಭಾನುವಾರ ಕಾರು ಮತ್ತು ಲಾರಿ ನಡುವೆ ಮುಖಾಮುಖಿ ಡಿಕ್ಕಿ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದೆ. ಕಾರಿನಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ಐವರು ಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕಾರಿನ ಟೈರ್‌ ಸ್ಫೋಟಗೊಂಡು ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ತಪ್ಪಿ ಲಾರಿಗೆ ಡಿಕ್ಕಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.

    ಭೀಕರ ರಸ್ತೆ ಅಪಘಾತ: ಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲೇ 15 ಜನರ ದುರ್ಮರಣ

    ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟವರನ್ನು ರವಿ ಜಂಬುಲಿಂಗಪ್ಪ ಹಂಡಿ (48), ಲೇಖಶ್ರೀ ಹಂಡಿ (19), ನವೀನ್ ಖನ್ನಾ (16), ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆಯ ಶರಣ ಜಿಗಜಿನ್ನಿ (10), ವರ್ಷಾ ಜಿಗಜಿನ್ನಿ (12) ಎಂದು ಗುರುತಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

    ಯಶವಂತಪುರ ಫ್ಲೈ ಓವರ್‌ ಮೇಲಿಂದ ಬಿದ್ದ ಲಾರಿ, ಕ್ಲೀನರ್ ಸಾವು

    5 killed in road accident Navalgund Dharwad

    ದಾವಣಗೆರೆಯಿಂದ ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ ಕಡೆಗೆ ಹೋಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಫೋರ್ಡ್‌ ಕಾರಿನ ಮುಂಭಾಗದ ಟೈರ್ ಸ್ಫೋಟಗೊಂಡ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ತಪ್ಪಿ ಲಾರಿಗೆ ಡಿಕ್ಕಿ ಹೊಡೆದಿದೆ. ಅಪಘಾತದ ತೀವ್ರತೆಗೆ ಕಾರಿನಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    ಶಿರಾಡಿ ಘಾಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅಪಘಾತ : ಕಾರಿನಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ನಾಲ್ವರ ದುರ್ಮರಣ

    ಕೆಎ 63, ಎಂ 700 ನಂಬರ್ ಕೆಂಪು ಕಣ್ಣದ ಫೋರ್ಡ್ ಕಾರಿನ ಮುಂಭಾಗ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣವಾಗಿ ಜಖಂಗೊಂಡಿದೆ. ನವಲಗುಂದ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಸ್ಥಳಕ್ಕೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿದ್ದು, ಪರಿಶೀಲನೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    ಧಾರವಾಡ ರಣಕಣ
    ವರ್ಷ
    ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಯ ಹೆಸರು ಪಕ್ಷ ಹಂತ ವೋಟ್ ವೋಟ್ ದರ ಅಂತರ
    2019
    ಪ್ರಹ್ಲಾದ್ ಜೋಶಿ ಬಿ ಜೆ ಪಿ ಗೆದ್ದವರು 6,84,837 56% 2,05,072
    ವಿನಯ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ ಐ ಎನ್ ಸಿ ರನ್ನರ್ ಅಪ್ 4,79,765 40% 2,05,072
    2014
    ಪ್ರಲ್ಹಾದ ಜೋಶಿ ಬಿ ಜೆ ಪಿ ಗೆದ್ದವರು 5,45,395 53% 1,13,657
    ವಿನಯ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ ಐ ಎನ್ ಸಿ ರನ್ನರ್ ಅಪ್ 4,31,738 42% 0
    2009
    ಪ್ರಲ್ಹಾದ ಜೋಶಿ ಬಿ ಜೆ ಪಿ ಗೆದ್ದವರು 4,46,786 56% 1,37,663
    ಕನ್ನೂರ ಮಂಜುನಾಥ ಚನ್ನಪ್ಪ ಐ ಎನ್ ಸಿ ರನ್ನರ್ ಅಪ್ 3,09,123 39% 0
    + More Details

    ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಧಾರವಾಡ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳು

    ಕನ್ನಡ ಮ್ಯಾಟ್ರಿಮೋನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ - ಉಚಿತ ನೋಂದಣಿ !

    Read more about:

    dharwad karnataka road accident ಧಾರವಾಡ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಸ್ತೆ ಅಪಘಾತ

    English summary
    5 killed after truck collide with car at Navalgund, Dharwad on May 26, 2019. Navalgund police visited the spot.

    Oneindia ಬ್ರೇಕಿಂಗ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್,
    ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಕ್ಷಣವೇ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue