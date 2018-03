ಹರಪನಹಳ್ಳಿಯನ್ನು ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿಗೆ ಸೇರಿಸಲು ಒಪ್ಪಿಗೆ

Davanagere

In a cabinet meeting Karnataka government decided to included Harapanahalli taluk to Ballari district. Harapanahalli, which was included to Davangere district in 1996 from Bellari. Harapanahalli taluk stands third in the list of most backward taluks according to the D.M. Nanjundapp report.