ಬೇಡ ಸಮುದಾಯಕ್ಕೂ ಹಬ್ಬಿತೇ ಒಳಪಂಗಡ ಬ್ರಹ್ಮಾಸ್ತ್ರ..?

Chitradurga

lekhaka-SHRINIDHI ADIGA

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

We can see Left and right, Touch, Despicable in Dalits. Likewise, you can see Veerashaiva, Jangama, Sadara, Banajiga, Panchamasali in Lingayats.Politicians divided casts for vote. Right now Beda (valmiki) cast divided as Myasa Beda, Ura Beda for molakalmuru political impact.