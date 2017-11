ಚೆನ್ನೈನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಜಯಲಲಿತಾ ಮನೆ ಮೇಲೆ ಐಟಿ ದಾಳಿ

Chennai

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Income Tax Dept raids #Sasikala and her relatives' properties in Chennai's Poes Garden.Heavy Security in the area. pic.twitter.com/hi5Wl4N8Eo

English summary

The Income Tax department on Friday night conducted a “search and recovery operation” at the Poes Garden home of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and properties of VK Sasikala’s relatives in Chennai.