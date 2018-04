ಕಾವೇರಿ ಜಲಮಂಡಳಿ ರಚನೆ ಕುರಿತು ಮೋದಿಗೆ ಕಮಲ್ ವಿಡಿಯೋ ಸಂದೇಶ

Chennai

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday recorded an open message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for justice to Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery water dispute. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief said, "Sir, I am sure you are aware of the crisis that is gripping Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery water. I believe, from your past experience, you could easily deliver justice in the case of Narmada River Water Board."