ವೀರಪ್ಪನ್ ನಿಂದ ನಲುಗಿದ್ದ 'ಉಪಕಾರ' ಕಾಲೋನಿಗೆ ಉಪಕಾರ ಮಾಡುವವರ್ಯಾರು?!

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Upakara colony in Chamarajanagara district which was once suffering by notorious dacoit Veerappan is now facing problems of lack of basic facility and infrastructure. Tribal people are expecting support from government.