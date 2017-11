ಖಾಸಗಿ ವೈದ್ಯರ ಮುಷ್ಕರಕ್ಕೆ ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ ಬಲಿ

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A man dies in Chamarajanaagara, after not get suitable treatment due to private doctors' strike in Karnataka. Private hospital doctors protest against proposed amendments to the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2017 from past 3 days.