ಗುಂಡ್ಲುಪೇಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಶೌಚಾಲಯ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣಕ್ಕೆ ಹೊರಟ EO ಬಿಂದ್ಯಾ!

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Gundlupet taluk executive officer HS Bindya voluntarily visits some villages in the taluk and creating awareness among the people by telling them to build toilets. This is one of the most important steps to avoid open defecation.