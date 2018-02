ಗುಂಡ್ಲುಪೇಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಫೋಟಗೊಂಡ ಸುದ್ದಿ ದಿಟವಾದರೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಕಷ್ಟಕಷ್ಟ

Chamarajanagar

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a few months. But there is a confusion in BJP candidate in Gundlupet constituency. Geetha Mahadevprasad will contest from Congress. But confusion in BJP between Niranjan Kumar and V Somanna.