ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ: ಇಲ್ಲಿಲ್ಲ ಹೊಸ ಕಟ್ಟಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಂಗನವಾಡಿ ಆರಂಭಿಸುವ ಭಾಗ್ಯ!

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Even though there is a newly built buliding for Anganavadi in Mallayyanapur village in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagara district, Children are told to go to old building. Because relevant authorities have not given permission to use ne buliding to Anganavadi workers yet.