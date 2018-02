ಬಂಡೀಪುರ ಶಿಬಿರದಿಂದ ಸಾಕಾನೆಗಳ ಸ್ಥಳಾಂತರ?

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Chamarajanagara forest department has decided to shift domestic elephants in Rampur elephant camp in Bandipur in Gundlupet taluk, to any other place to control expenditures.