ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ಸೇತುವೆಗೆ ಬಸ್ ಡಿಕ್ಕಿ: ನಿರ್ವಾಹಕ ಸಾವು

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

In a tragic bus accident a conductor died after driver lost his control. The incident took place Bhimanabidu village in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district on Jan 29th.