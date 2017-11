ಮುದ್ದೆ ಊಟಕ್ಕೆ ಮಾರುಹೋಗಿರುವ ಬ್ರಿಟಿಷ್ ಸಂಜಾತ

Chamarajanagar

ಎಸ್.ವೀರಭದ್ರಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ

English summary

This british citish is spellbound by the beauty of India, especially Karnataka, was felicitated by social activist in Chamarajanagar. His favourite food is Raagi Mudde. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi he wants to cover entire India by walk. He started his journey from Kashmir.