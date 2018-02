ಬಂಡೀಪುರದಿಂದ ರಾಂಪುರಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಕಾನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಕಳುಹಿಸಿದ್ಯಾಕೆ?

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Baby Elephants are shifted to Rampura forest range which were born in Bandipura range recently. As part of departing mother and baby elephants five of them shifted already and mother elephant will be brought back soon.