ಗುಂಡ್ಲುಪೇಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚೂರಿಯಿಂದ ಇರಿದು ಹತ್ಯೆಗೆ ಯತ್ನ

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Person called KB Swamy stabbed on Shivaratri in Maddur of Gundlupet Taluk. Police said old rivalry is reason behind this.Victim has been admitted to local hospital for the treatment. police have arrested accursed Mahesh.