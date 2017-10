ಯಳಂದೂರು ಆದರ್ಶ ಶಾಲೆಯ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ ನಿಗೂಢ ನಾಪತ್ತೆ

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

A student from Yalandur, Chamarajanagara district, who has gone to school is missing. He is studying 7th standerd. His parents filed complaint in Chamarajanagara police station.