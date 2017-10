ಟಾಟಾ ಟೆಲಿಸರ್ವೀಸ್ ನಿಂದ ಸಾವಿರಾರು ಹುದ್ದೆ ಕಡಿತ

Business

Mahesh

English summary

Tata Teleservices the telecom unit of Tata Sons, is preparing an exit plan for most of its 5,000-odd employees, which includes a notice of three to six months, severance packages for those willing to leave earlier, a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for elders, while transferring only a small part of its employees to other group companies.