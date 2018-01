ಡೆಬಿಟ್ ಕಾರ್ಡ್ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರಿಗೆ ಸಿಹಿ ಸುದ್ದಿ ನೀಡಿದ ಸರ್ಕಾರ

Business

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Happy Digital 2018. Dec Qtr BHIM txn rise 86% to 145.6 M with value of 13174 Cr. Further impetus to Digital Payments, Govt 2 reimburse charges for txns upto Rs 2000 on debit cards/ BHIM. Zero charges on merchants. Go Digital, Embrace Transparency @PMOIndia @FinminIndia @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/5ai3G0IoTD

English summary

Customers will not have to pay any transaction charges for payments through debit card, BHIM app and other payment made for up to Rs 2,000 from today onwards.