ಮೂಡೀಸ್ ರೇಟಿಂಗ್ ನಿಂದ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಆಗುವ 4 ಅನುಕೂಲ

Business

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

Even as Sensex and Nifty soared on the back of global rating agency Moody’s upgrade on India, ‘the big bull of Dalal Street’– Rakesh Jhunjhunwala welcomed the move saying that this will bring a plethora of benefits for Indian investors. He listed out 4 benefits from this.