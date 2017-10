ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಕೊಡುಗೆ: ರಿಲಯನ್ಸ್ ಜಿಯೋನಿಂದ ಕ್ಯಾಶ್ ಬ್ಯಾಕ್

Business

Reliance Jio today unveiled a 'Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer, promising 100 per cent cashback and locking-in of existing tariff benefits for consumers recharging with Rs 399 between October 12 and 18. This pre-paid offer will work like an advance recharge, meaning subscribers opting for it can use the same after their ongoing validity expires.