ಉಳಿತಾಯ ಯೋಜನೆ ಜತೆ ಆಧಾರ್ ಜೋಡಣೆಗೆ ಹೊಸ ಡೆಡ್ ಲೈನ್

Government has extended the deadline for linking of biometric identification Aadhaar to small savings schemes like post office deposits, Kisan Vikas Patra by three months to March 31, 2018. "It has now been decided to extend the last date for submission of 'Aadhaar' number from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018," a Finance Ministry notification said.