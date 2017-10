ರಸ್ತೆಗುಂಡಿಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಕೇಳಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಉತ್ತರ ಕೇಳಿದ್ರಾ?

Bangalore

Gururaj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Saddened to hear that 3 people lost their lives in Bengaluru because of potholes on road. While @CMofKarnataka busy in corruption, innocent people paying with their lives for @siddaramaiah incompetency.

English summary

You tell me what to do. Do you have suggestions? is how Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chose to respond to a question raised by a journalist on potholes in the Bengaluru city.