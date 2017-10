ವಿಡಿಯೋದಲ್ಲಿರುವುದು ನಾನಲ್ಲ ಎಂದ ‘ಖತರ್ನಾಕ್’ ನಟಿ

Bangalore

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Actress named Kavya Acharya of Khatarnak Kannad film has denied charges her involvement in a sleazy act with Dayananda Swami alias Gurunajeshwara son of Muddevanavara Veera Simhasana Samsthan Mutt's seer Pattada Parvatharaja Shivacharya swamiji.