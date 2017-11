ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸೇನೆ ಸೇರಲು ಸಜ್ಜಾದ ದೇಸಿ ತಳಿ ನಾಯಿ 'ಮುಧೋಳ ಹೌಂಡ್'

Bagalkot

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The Mudhol Hound from Karnataka will be the first desi dog to make it to the Indian Army. The Indian Army which uses German Shepherds, Great Swiss Mountain dog and Labradors is all set to induct the desi Mudhol Hound.