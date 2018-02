ಜಮಖಂಡಿ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಯ ಕಚೇರಿಗೆ ವಾಮಾಚಾರ

Bagalkot

ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Black magic to JDS candidate party office in Jamakhandi taluk, Bagalkot district. Toufique Parthanahalli, JDS candidate, he was in Bengaluru. Rumors spreading about black magic.