ಬಾದಾಮಿಯ ಮಾದರಿ ಉಪನ್ಯಾಸಕ ರಾಜಶೇಖರ್ ಕಥೆ ಕೇಳಿ

Bagalkot

ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

A lecturer named Dr.Rajashekhar Basupattanada in Shri Veerapulakeshi degree college in Badam city in Bagalkot district is become very famous for his simplicity. Here is a story on his ideal life.