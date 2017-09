ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸಂಗೀತದಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವೆಲ್ಲಿ? ಕನ್ನಡವೆಲ್ಲಿ?

Music

ಕೆವಿ ರಾಮಪ್ರಸಾದ್

English summary

Indian classical music of South India is well known as Karnataka Sangeeta (often incorrectly spelled 'Carnatic'). But what's behind this naming? What's the history of this name and is there anything beyond the name that relates Karnataka and Kannada to this music? If you are curious to know, read this article written for 'Padartha Chintamani Word Workshop' held in Bengaluru.