ಅಸಿಸ್ಟೆಂಟ್ ಸಬ್ ಇನ್ಸ್ ಪೆಕ್ಟರ್, ಕಾನ್ಸ್ ಟೇಬಲ್ ಹುದ್ದೆಗಳ ನೇಮಕಾತಿ

English summary

Central Industrial security force recruitment 2018 notification has been released for the recruitment of total 118 (One hundred and Eighteen) jobs out of which 31 (Thirty One) jobs for Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) and 87 (Eighty Seven) jobs for Head Constable (General Duty). Job seekers should apply online before 25th January 2018.