ಮಕರ ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿ ಪರ್ವಕಾಲ: ಆಚರಣೆ ಏಕೆ? ಹೇಗೆ?

Sankranti

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Makar Sankranti refers to a specific solar day in the Hindu calendar and a Hindu festival in reference to deity Sun. The festival is observed in January 14th or 15th every year. It marks the first day of sun's transit into the Makara (Capricorn), marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. Here are some facts about why and how to celebrate Sankranti.