ಮೈಸೂರು ದಸರಾ: ಸೆ. 22ರ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಗಳು

ಮೈಸೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

407th World famous Mysuru Dasara has inaugurated by Kannada poet K S Nissar Ahmed on Sep 21st. There are so many different cultural activities in 10 days event. Here are list of 22nd September Dasara events.