ನೀರಿನ ಅಭಾವ: ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗರು ಎಚ್ಚೆತ್ತುಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದು ಯಾವಾಗ?

Features

ಮಹೇಶ್ ಮಲ್ನಾಡ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Bengalurean's never realize the seriousness of the situation. Why Bengalurean's are reluctant to supporting Rain Water Harvest and other preserving methods. Here is explainer on Bengaluru's need, greed and feed for Drinking water.