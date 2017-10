ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ 'ಜನದನಿ': ಜಯಲಕ್ಷ್ಮೀ ಪಾಟೀಲರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಂದರ್ಶನ

Features

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Janadani a non government organisation in Karnataka is trying hard to prevent rapes by creating awareness among the youths and children. Jayalakshmi Patil, basically from Vijayapura, currently resides in Bengaluru, is a theatre artist, Kannada actor and also a writer. She has started this organisation with many people who are interested in social service. She is the women achiever of this week.