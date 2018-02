ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಎ ಪ್ಲಾನ್, ಬಿ ಪ್ಲಾನ್ ಕುರಿತು ಇಂಟರೆಸ್ಟಿಂಗ್ ಚರ್ಚೆ

Features

ಆರ್ ಟಿ ವಿಠ್ಠಲಮೂರ್ತಿ

English summary

BJP supremo Amit Shah has come out with Plan A and Plan B. He is aiming to win more than 160 seats in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Election 2018. If BJP fails to get majority, then will have to be ready for Plan B and align with JDS. What's going to happen? Political Analysis by R T Vittal Murthy.