  • search
  • Live TV
ತ್ವರಿತ ಅಲರ್ಟ್ ಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ
ನೋಟಿಫಿಕೇಷನ್ ಅನುಮತಿಸಿ  
ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ 2 : 'ಬಾಹುಬಲಿ' ಯಾರನ್ನು ಹೊತ್ತೊಯ್ಯಬೇಕು?
View Sample
ತ್ವರಿತ ಅಲರ್ಟ್ ಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ
ನೋಟಿಫಿಕೇಷನ್ ಅನುಮತಿಸಿ  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ 2 : 'ಬಾಹುಬಲಿ' ಯಾರನ್ನು ಹೊತ್ತೊಯ್ಯಬೇಕು?

    By
    |

    ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು, ಜುಲೈ 16: ಮಹತ್ವದ ಯೋಜನೆ ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ 2ದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲ ತಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಚರ್ಚೆಗಳಾಗುತ್ತಿವೆ. ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ 2 ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾಹಿತಿ, ವಿಡಿಯೋ, ಬಾಹುಬಲಿ, ವಿಕ್ರಮ್, ಪ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ್ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮುಂದುವರೆದಿದೆ. ಈ ನಡುವೆ ಜುಲೈ 15ರಂದು 2.51ಕ್ಕೆ ನಭಕ್ಕೆ ಹಾರಬೇಕಿದ್ದ ರಾಕೆಟ್ ಉಡಾವಣೆಯನ್ನು ರದ್ದು ಪಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಕಾರಣದಿಂದ ಕೊಂಚ ಹಿನ್ನಡೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ಕೌಂಟ್ ಡೌನ್ ಶುರು ಮಾಡಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    2009 ರಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದಿದ್ದ ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ 1 ರ ಯಶಸ್ಸೇ ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ 2 ಕ್ಕೆ ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಆಗಲೂ ಚಂದ್ರನ ಮೇಲಿರುವ ವಾಸಯೋಗ್ಯ ವಾತಾವರಣ, ನೀರು ಮತ್ತಿತರ ಖನಿಜಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅಧ್ಯಯನ ನಡೆಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ 1 ರಲ್ಲಿ ಆರ್ಬಿಟರ್ ಘಟಕವನ್ನು ಬಳಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತಾದರೂ, ರೋವರ್ ಘಟಕವನ್ನು ಬಳಸಲಾಗಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಆ ಕಾರಣದಿಂದ ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ 2 ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಕುತೂಹಲ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸಿದೆ.

    ಒಟ್ಟು 3.8 ಟನ್ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯದ 'ಬಾಹುಬಲಿ' ರಾಕೆಟ್ GSLV MKIII, ಗಗನನೌಕೆ 11 ಪೇ ಲೋಡ್ ಗಳನ್ನು ಹೊತ್ತೊಯ್ಯಲಿದ್ದು, ಇವುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ 6, ಯುರೋಪಿನ 3, ಅಮೆರಿಕದ 2 ಪೇ ಲೋಡ್ ಗಳು ಇರಲಿವೆ.

    ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ-2ರಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ 14 ಅಧ್ಯಯನ ಸಾಧನಗಳ ರವಾನೆ

    ಶ್ರೀಹರಿಕೋಟಾದ ಸತೀಶ್ ಧವನ್ ಬಾಹ್ಯಾಕಾಶ ಕೇಂದ್ರದಿಂದ ಜುಲೈ 15ರಂದು ನಸುಕಿನ 2.51ಕ್ಕೆ ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ-2 ಉಡಾವಣೆಯಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಈ ನಡುವೆ 'ಬಾಹುಬಲಿ' ರಾಕೆಟ್ ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಭಾರತದಿಂದ ಯಾರನ್ನಾದರೂ ಹೊತ್ತೊಯ್ಯಬಲ್ಲ ಅವಕಾಶ ಬಂದರೆ ಯಾರನ್ನು ಕರೆದೊಯ್ಯಬೇಕು ಎಂಬ ತಮಾಷೆ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗೆ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಾಸ್ಯಮಯ ಉತ್ತರಗಳು ಬಂದಿವೆ.

    Chandrayaan-2: ISRO asks Twitterati what they would carry to the Moon? See the best answers

    ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು CHANDRAYAAN ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳು

    ಕನ್ನಡ ಮ್ಯಾಟ್ರಿಮೋನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ - ಉಚಿತ ನೋಂದಣಿ !

    Read more about:

    chandrayaan isro twitter india ಇಸ್ರೋ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ಭಾರತ

    English summary
    As India's heavy-lift rocket nicknamed 'Bahubali' and its passenger Chandrayaan-2 gear up for their historic flight to the Moon on July 15, ISRO had asked Twitterati as what they would like to carry along with them to the lunar surface.

    Oneindia ಬ್ರೇಕಿಂಗ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್,
    ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಕ್ಷಣವೇ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    -->
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue