ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ 2 : 'ಬಾಹುಬಲಿ' ಯಾರನ್ನು ಹೊತ್ತೊಯ್ಯಬೇಕು?

oi-Mahesh Malnad

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು, ಜುಲೈ 16: ಮಹತ್ವದ ಯೋಜನೆ ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ 2ದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲ ತಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಚರ್ಚೆಗಳಾಗುತ್ತಿವೆ. ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ 2 ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾಹಿತಿ, ವಿಡಿಯೋ, ಬಾಹುಬಲಿ, ವಿಕ್ರಮ್, ಪ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ್ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮುಂದುವರೆದಿದೆ. ಈ ನಡುವೆ ಜುಲೈ 15ರಂದು 2.51ಕ್ಕೆ ನಭಕ್ಕೆ ಹಾರಬೇಕಿದ್ದ ರಾಕೆಟ್ ಉಡಾವಣೆಯನ್ನು ರದ್ದು ಪಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಕಾರಣದಿಂದ ಕೊಂಚ ಹಿನ್ನಡೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ಕೌಂಟ್ ಡೌನ್ ಶುರು ಮಾಡಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

2009 ರಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದಿದ್ದ ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ 1 ರ ಯಶಸ್ಸೇ ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ 2 ಕ್ಕೆ ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಆಗಲೂ ಚಂದ್ರನ ಮೇಲಿರುವ ವಾಸಯೋಗ್ಯ ವಾತಾವರಣ, ನೀರು ಮತ್ತಿತರ ಖನಿಜಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅಧ್ಯಯನ ನಡೆಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ 1 ರಲ್ಲಿ ಆರ್ಬಿಟರ್ ಘಟಕವನ್ನು ಬಳಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತಾದರೂ, ರೋವರ್ ಘಟಕವನ್ನು ಬಳಸಲಾಗಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಆ ಕಾರಣದಿಂದ ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ 2 ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಕುತೂಹಲ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸಿದೆ.

ಒಟ್ಟು 3.8 ಟನ್ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯದ 'ಬಾಹುಬಲಿ' ರಾಕೆಟ್ GSLV MKIII, ಗಗನನೌಕೆ 11 ಪೇ ಲೋಡ್ ಗಳನ್ನು ಹೊತ್ತೊಯ್ಯಲಿದ್ದು, ಇವುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ 6, ಯುರೋಪಿನ 3, ಅಮೆರಿಕದ 2 ಪೇ ಲೋಡ್ ಗಳು ಇರಲಿವೆ.

ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ-2ರಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ 14 ಅಧ್ಯಯನ ಸಾಧನಗಳ ರವಾನೆ

ಶ್ರೀಹರಿಕೋಟಾದ ಸತೀಶ್ ಧವನ್ ಬಾಹ್ಯಾಕಾಶ ಕೇಂದ್ರದಿಂದ ಜುಲೈ 15ರಂದು ನಸುಕಿನ 2.51ಕ್ಕೆ ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನ-2 ಉಡಾವಣೆಯಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಈ ನಡುವೆ 'ಬಾಹುಬಲಿ' ರಾಕೆಟ್ ಚಂದ್ರಯಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಭಾರತದಿಂದ ಯಾರನ್ನಾದರೂ ಹೊತ್ತೊಯ್ಯಬಲ್ಲ ಅವಕಾಶ ಬಂದರೆ ಯಾರನ್ನು ಕರೆದೊಯ್ಯಬೇಕು ಎಂಬ ತಮಾಷೆ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗೆ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಾಸ್ಯಮಯ ಉತ್ತರಗಳು ಬಂದಿವೆ.

Here are some #MoonEssentials that our followers — Paras Garg (Uttar Pradesh), Ganesh Ji (Allahabad), and @md_safi_shamsi— would take with them on their lunar journey. Kudos to Mohammed who aims to be the first astronaut to fly a drone on the Moon! pic.twitter.com/DjRjJmoTeb — ISRO (@isro) July 11, 2019

My #MoonEssentials will be : 1. Carry Natinal flag 2. CD containing images of people of all states of India and their falk songs sounds 3. CD containing all our National Heros and their messages including Mahatma Ghandhi 4. Photos of scientists of India 5. Our Universal Prayer. — Swadiasubhash (@Swadiasubhash1) July 4, 2019

my #MoonEssentials are :

1. Indian Flag

2. Ashoka emblem ( symbol of our history and culture )

3. Nataraja statue ( depicting cosmic dance of our universe )

4. Earth's water ( probably from the river ganga )

5. Indian jugar ( must ) — ravi shankar (@rav_i_shankar) July 4, 2019

#MoonEssentials

Tricolour 🇮🇳

India Map

Saplings

GSLV MK-III Model — Rahul (@Rahul59699317) July 12, 2019

Take this guy and leave him there pic.twitter.com/Gl50WLEtv6 — theamarone (@theamarone) July 12, 2019

My Top 5 #MoonEssentials

1.Flag of my country🇮🇳

2.If possible a chip carrying our names

3.Tulsi seed (to represent life on earth)

4.A device carrying information about Earth

5.National Anthem of India — Manju Lata (@Princessseth1) July 4, 2019

#MoonEssentials

Here are some suggestions from my side☺️

1. Holy water of Ganga

2. Indian flag https://t.co/e43Azxc3vR — Kislay Sinha (@kislay_sinha07) July 12, 2019

#MoonEssentials

1 National Flag

2 Shrimad Bhagvad Geeta (Motivation of life)

3 Agriculture Seeds

4 Telescope — Jaimin V Patel (@jaimin4829) July 12, 2019

All the currupt politicians....

Can we test Human mission trials on our politicians....??😊#MoonEssentials — Ṁøøñ L̥̄ìøñ🇮🇳🚩 (@cmsisodiya) July 4, 2019

