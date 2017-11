Features

ಎ. ಮಾಲತಿ

English summary

Why private hospital doctors protesting in Karnataka against Private Medical Establishments (amendment) bill 2017? It is not easy to be a doctor in Karnataka. Here are the actual reasons behind protest by private doctors in Karnataka. ವೈದ್ಯರ ಮುಷ್ಕರವೂ ವೈದ್ಯನೇ ಹರಿಃ ಎಂಬ ತಪ್ಪು ಕಲ್ಪನೆಯೂ