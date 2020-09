Claim:A viral tweet claims that an @IAF_MCC 's MI-17 Helicopter has crashed in Ladakh. #PIBFactCheck :The claim is #Fake . The wreckage exhibited is of a helicopter crash that happened in 2018 near Kedarnath, Uttarakhand. No such incident has taken place recently anywhere in #Ladakh pic.twitter.com/ICXX8zO9ZO

English summary

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Tuesday busted a fake tweet posted on Sunday that said that an Indian Mi-17 helicopter crashed in Ladakh. The Fact Check team of the PIB said that the image posted with the tweet was from 2018 in Kedarnath and not from Ladakh.