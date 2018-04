ಎರಡೆರಡು ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆ : ಮೋದಿ ಜೊತೆ ಸಿದ್ದು ಹೋಲಿಕೆ ಸರಿಯೆ?

Elections

oi-Prasad

English summary

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : Is it right to compare Siddaramaiah, who is contesting in Chamundeshwari and Badami, with Narendra Modi, as far as contesting in two constituencies is concerned? Not right says political analysis by Kiku. The situation, purpose were different when Modi contesting from Vadodara and Varanasi.